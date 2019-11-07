Kids’ play sets from $7: Melissa & Doug, Lionel, Little Tikes, Play-Doh, more

For today only, Woot is offering the Melissa & Doug Wooden Railway Set for $65.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $100 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate and is the lowest we can find. It hasn’t dropped any lower than this on Amazon in over a year. The 130-piece set includes a freight train with cargo, a passenger train, and a 3-piece flatbed truck. The modular, 100-piece track can be configured in 4 different ways, is made of “high-quality materials and is compatible with other wooden railway systems.” Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll find even more kids toys below starting from just $7 or less if the 130-piece train set lead deal is a bit too much for your gifting needs.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Railway Set:

ALL ABOARD FOR TRAIN PLAY: This railway play set includes everything needed for budding train enthusiasts. Our Wooden Railway Set includes a 6-piece freight train with cargo, a 4-piece passenger train, and a 3-piece flatbed truck with cargo.

HIGH-QUALITY KIDS TRAIN SET: The Melissa & Doug Wooden Railway Set is a train set for children 3 and up. It’s made from high-quality materials and is compatible with other wooden railway systems.

