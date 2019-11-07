Koogeek’s 1080p Wi-Fi security camera is waterproof and more for $34.50

Homesmart (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Koogeek 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera for $34.49 shipped when the code MSNA3TD7 is used at checkout. This is down from its near-$45 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Packing 1080p capabilities, this IP65-rated outdoor security camera packs night vision to round out its feature set. Plus, there’s even two-way audio so you can hold a conversation with the person on the other end. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, for a more budget-friendly setup, check out Wyze Cam V2. It isn’t waterproof, but it does have night vision, two-way audio, and 1080p recording. In fact, Wyze just released an update that allows it to have continuous motion capture.

Also, don’t forget to take a look at Anker’s latest security cameras. They pack 6-month battery life, on-site recordings, and a lower price than the previous generation.

Koogeek 1080p Wi-Fi Camera features:

With 1080p HD resolution and 110°wide-angle lens, Koogeek security outdoor camera captures clear images and videos in all directions whether the light is enough or not. Also,infrared led lights greatly enhance its night vision, allowing you to see up to 60 feet in the dark.24/7 recording provides HD real-time videos and playbacks to guard your family and property no matter day and night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!