Score new lows on LEGO’s Shanghai Skyline, Santa BrickHeadz, Flintstones, more

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Shanghai City Skyline for $35.99 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $48, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks a new all-time low. This nearly 600-piece creation assembles several famous buildings from Shanghai including Longhua Temple, Radisson Blu Hotel, World Financial Center, and more. It measures over nine-inches high and 11-inches wide. I personally love the LEGO Architecture series, and this one embodies the same attention to detail as kits I’ve previously built. Head below for more deals from $8.

Another standout deal today at Walmart is on the LEGO BrickHeadz Mr. & Mrs. Claus for $13.99. Usually selling for $20, like you’ll find at Amazon and LEGO direct, that’s good for a 30% discount, is the first price drop we’ve seen, and a new low. This kit is a perfect way to get ready for the holidays and has you assemble two brick-built figures. Get an idea for what BrickHeadz are all about in one of our past hands-on reviews.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

For more LEGO Architecture fun, we’re still seeing a rare 25% discount on the US Capitol Building set at $75. Plus, don’t forget to check out LEGO’s massive new 3,300-piece 1989 Batmobile set that just launched.

LEGO Architecture Shanghai City Skyline features:

Recreate Shanghai in China’s blend of historical and modern architecture with this realistic LEGO® Architecture 21039 Shanghai Skyline Collection model. This LEGO brick collectible toy features the city’s iconic points of interest, including Chenghuang Miao Temple, Longhua Temple and Pagoda, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bund area, Oriental Pearl, World Financial Center, the Shanghai Tower and Huangpu River, and is finished with a decorative Shanghai nameplate.

