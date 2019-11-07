Levi’s Holiday Kickoff Event takes 30% off sitewide: Jeans, outerwear, more

Levi’s Holiday Kickoff Event takes 30% off sitewide with code TAKE30 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans. I really like this style because it features a slim fit, without being a skinny jean. It also is infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility throughout the day. You can easily pair this style with your favorite fall boots or sneakers for an array of different looks. Best of all, these jeans are currently marked down to $49 and originally were priced at $70. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Another standout for men is the 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are also on sale for $63 and originally were priced at $90. This style was designed for athletic builds with a little more rooms in the hips and thighs. It also is available in three color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s x Star Wars Collection that debut with denim, jackets, and more from $22.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

