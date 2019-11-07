Lucky Brand Holiday Pregame Sale takes 40% off select jeans, outerwear, more

- Nov. 7th 2019 12:55 pm ET

Lucky Brand Holiday Pregame Sale offers 40% off select styles of jeans, outerwear, sweaters, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. All customers receive free shipping on orders over $75. Now is the perfect time to update your denim for the cooler weather months. One of our favorite options for men is the 410 Athletic Slim 4-Way Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $77. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $129. This style has a modern tapered leg and a straight hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. It also features a mid-rinse wash that’s great for the fall season. You can find more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Faux Fur Jacket is very trendy and it’s on sale for $95, which is down from its original rate of $159. I love the cropped fit of this style and the high neckline. It also features a beautiful camel color that is versatile to easily dress up or down.

Our top picks for women include:

