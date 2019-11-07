Every chef needs a good boning knife, and this one is now just $6 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Mercer Culinary Ultimate White 6-Inch Boning Knife for $6.09 Prime shipped. This is down from its regular going rate of around $14 and is the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about deboning that turkey. This knife will make it super simple, as the skinny design is built to fit where other knives just can’t. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of knives, Calphalon’s high-end Self-Sharpening Knife Set is down to $90 today. That’s over $100 off its going rate and is the best available.

Also, don’t forget about Cuisinart’s Roaster Set which is down to $40. Regularly $70, this is a must for cooking a juicy bird this Thanksgiving.

Mercer Culinary Boning Knife features:

Razor sharp, high carbon, stain-free Japanese steel

Easy edge maintenance and rapid sharpening

Ergonomic polypropylene handle with textured finger points for better grip, slip-resistance, and safety

Hollow ground edge

NSF certified with a Limited Lifetime Warranty

