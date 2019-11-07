This metal detector packs hours of fun into a $42 package (40% off)

ECmallUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Meterk Metal Detector for $41.98 shipped when the code MLZQXBID is used at checkout. This is down from its $70 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve never used a metal detector, it is a blast. You’ll find all kinds of things, even in your own backyard. From screws used during construction to old metals and coins, you’ll find it all. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

There are a few essentials when going digging with a metal detector. One you likely don’t already have would be the Prospector Series Green Sand Scoop. This is just under $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and would be a great investment.

Another must-have would be Prospector’s Choice 12-inch Serrated Edge Digger. Unlike a normal shovel, this model packs a serrated edge that can cut through sod, small trees, and more. At around $12.50 Prime shipped, it’s a must-have.

Meterk Metal Detector features:

When the detector detects metal, an alarm will sound and the light will flash to warn you. can be used to find gold and silver jewelry, coins and other metals on the floor. It is very suitable for finding metal objects and any place where you need to detect hidden metal. This metal detector has two search modes: ALL METAL mode and DISC MODE. All Metal: This mode allows you to detect all types of metals.Disc: You can use this mode to detect certain metals and remove unwanted metals

