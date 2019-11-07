Echo Show 5 comes bundled with Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $189 ($150 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $189 shipped. Normally purchasing both smart home accessories would run you $339, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10, and matching the upcoming Black Friday price. This is also the lowest offer we’ve tracked to date. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, and much more. Pair that with the Alexa-equipped Echo Show 5, and you’ll be able to pull up video feeds on the device’s 5.5-inch touchscreen and so much more. You’ll find 4.1+ star ratings from over 22,000 combined shoppers, and you can learn more about Echo Show 5 in our hands-on review. Head below for more

Amazon is also offering a similar bundle on its Ring Video Doorbell 2, which includes the Echo Show 5 for $149 shipped. Today’s price cut leaves you with $140 in savings compared to the usual $289 going rate. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Compared to the Pro model, you’re loosing out on dual-band Wi-Fi and won’t be getting as compact as a design, but get the same motion alerts and other features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 10,600 customers.

For those that don’t need the Echo Show 5, you can score the discounted Ring Video Doorbell Pro by itself for $179, or the Doorbell 2 for $139. In either case, you’re pocketing an extra $10 compared to the bundle price.

Don’t forget that you can also save on Amazon’s original Echo Plus, which has returned to $50 in time for Black Friday prep. Or if Assistant is more your style, Lenovo’s Smart Clock is down to $40.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Echo Show 5 bundle features:

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!