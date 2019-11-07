Score Samsung’s HK Soundbar at a new low of $278 (Reg. $498), more from $148

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar HW-Q60R with Wireless Subwoofer for $277.99 shipped. Also available for $2 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $498, today’s offer saves you $220, is $120 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Packed into this soundbar are a variety of features which Samsung notes offer “balanced, room-filling sound.” The company’s Acoustic Beam Technology is said to deliver an immersive sound experience based on what’s happening on screen, a 360W driver system pumps out 5.1-channels of audio, and Adaptive Sound provides clear vocals. You’ll also find an HDMI port with 4K HDR passthrough support, as well as an optical input. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 390 customers. Head below for more from $148.

Other notable soundbars and speakers include:

Don’t forget that we’re seeing the Bose SoundLink Revolve at a new all-time low of $119 (Reg. $199) and for something more high-end, Apple’s HomePod has received a rare discount down to $200.

Samsung Harman Kardon Bluetooth Soundbar features:

Experience rich, clear audio while streaming music or watching TV with this Samsung soundbar. The Acoustic Beam feature delivers immersive panoramic sound, while Adaptive Sound Control optimizes audio for each scene. This Samsung soundbar has a wireless subwoofer for deep low-end tones and delivers clear, distortion-free dialog with a dedicated center channel.

