Get a closer shave with Panasonic’s Cordless Arc5 for $100 (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Cordless Razor for $99.99 shipped. Matched on the official Best Buy eBay store. Regularly up to $150, this model has more recently been selling for $120 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best price we have tracked directly from Amazon this year. This wet/dry shaver features a built-in pop-up trimmer and a flex pivoting head that traces “the individual contours of face, chin, neck and jaw.” The LCD display shows the battery level, shave time and shaving sensor mode at a glance, while a handy travel pouch is included as well. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

This Philips Norelco 2100 Rechargeable Wet Electric Shaver is a great alternative at just $40. It carries even better ratings albeit with a slightly shorter cordless runtime. Or just take a look at the Philips Norelco OneBlade which is starting from $25 Prime shipped right now. This is a more basic system, but is easily one of the most popular options out there right now and will save you significantly more cash than today’s lead deal.

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Cordless Razor:

Know you are getting the closest shave possible with this Panasonic Arc5 shaver. The shaving sensor monitors the density of your beard and adjusts power to the five ultrasharp Nanotech blades. This waterproof Panasonic Arc5 shaver works wet or dry and has a sonic vibration cleaning mode for easy maintenance.

