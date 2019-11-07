UGG Closet is open! Save up to 50% off boots, slippers, robes, more from $39

- Nov. 7th 2019 11:50 am ET

0

For five days only, UGG Closet is live with up to 50% off select styles of boots, slippers, robes, pajamas, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Neumel Unlined Leather Boots are currently discounted to $75 and originally was priced at $125. This style was made to be lightweight for added comfort and its slim design will pair nicely with denim. It also features a suede material that’s breathable and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. This style can be found in two color options and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
UGG

UGG

About the Author