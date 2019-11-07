UGG Closet is open! Save up to 50% off boots, slippers, robes, more from $39

For five days only, UGG Closet is live with up to 50% off select styles of boots, slippers, robes, pajamas, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. The men’s Neumel Unlined Leather Boots are currently discounted to $75 and originally was priced at $125. This style was made to be lightweight for added comfort and its slim design will pair nicely with denim. It also features a suede material that’s breathable and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. This style can be found in two color options and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Neumel Unlined Leather Boots $75 (Orig. $125)
- Hepner Woven Sneaker $39 (Orig. $130)
- Cotton Waxed Cotton Jacket $147 (Orig. $295)
- Hendrick Leather Braid Loafer $75 (Orig. $150)
- Nathaniel Down Vest $194 (Orig. $325)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Hailey Loafer Slippers $50 (Orig. $100)
- Fleece Pichot Poncho $65 (Orig. $110)
- French Terry Deven Joggers $58 (Orig. $98)
- French Terry Miya Sweatshirt $64 (Orig. $108)
- Bonham II Boots $97 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!