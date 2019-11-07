VANTRUE’s latest dash camera sports 4K recording for $150 (Reg. $200)

VANTRUE via Amazon is offering its X4 4K Dash Camera for $149.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code X9VVWUC8 at checkout. This is down from its $200 going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. While most dash cameras stop at 1080p or 1440p recording, this one goes all the way to 4K to give you the highest quality possible. Plus, the 160-degree field of view makes sure that everything you see is recorded by the camera. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

With your savings, might we recommend grabbing this 128GB microSD card? While the dash camera can support up to 256GB, that’s a bit overkill. Plus, this 128GB model is just $19.50 Prime shipped.

Save some cash when opting for a 1080p dash camera. The AUKEY Dash Cam provides a sleek design and a 170-degree field of view at $70 shipped on Amazon.

VANTRUE X4 4K Dash Camera features:

Based on 8MP Sony IMX317 Sensor and Ambarella A12 chip, it can record in full 4K 3840X2160P @30fps to capture license plates and road signs clearly, four time higher than a regular Full HD recording, while the other “fake” 4K dash cams only have a 4MP image sensor, lower resolution and FPS. Or just choose 2560X1440P @60FPS to produces fast moving traffic and smoother video even in high speed. And 160°wide angle lens provides a clearer and broader view.

