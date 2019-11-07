V-MODA’s metal Crossfade M-100 Headphones go $100 off today at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals fo the Day, Amazon is offering the V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Over-Ear Noise-Isolating Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Originally $300, they regularly sell for $250 these days and are now $100 off the going rate. For comparison, Best Buy also has them listed at $250 right now. Featuring a metal build with ergosoft foam ear cushions, these headphones house 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers that “feature inner and outer rings to separate the bass tones from the mids and highs.” You’re also looking at a CliqFold hinge, ARAMID fiber-reinforced cable and built-in calling with one-button control. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the high-end specs and metal build aren’t overly exciting for you, something like the Audio-Technica ATH-series is a great alternative. Starting from $49, you’ll save an additional $100 with this highly-rated option, just don’t expect the robust construction and particularly stylish approach from today’s lead deal. However, you’ll want to swing by our Headphones Guide for more options. We still have $100 off the high-end noise cancelling cans from Bose and Sony as well as even more right here.

V-MODA just recently unveiled its first professional studio headphones and be sure to hit up our hands-on review of the V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master set.

V-MODA Crossfade M-100 Over-Ear Headphones:

Listen to studio-quality recordings with these V-MODA Crossfade over-ear headphones. They have 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers that deliver crisp, detailed sound, and the customizable ear cup shields let you opt for a personal design. Enjoy comfortable all-day listening thanks to the ergonomic headband and Ergosoft foam cushions of these V-MODA Crossfade over-ear headphones.

