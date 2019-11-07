WD’s 12TB Easystore Hard Drive gets first price drop to $180, more from $90

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Best Buy is offering the Western Digital 12TB Easystore USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $179.99 shipped. Usually selling for $280, today’s offer is the very first price drop we’ve seen and subsequently a new low on WD’s latest offering. For comparison, that’s less than most 10TB desktop drives sell for at Amazon right now. Bringing 12TB of storage to your workstation, grabbing this desktop hard drive is a great way to ensure your machine stays backed up for years to come. WD’s Easystores typically pack White label NAS-grade drives (or rebranded Red series) and early reports show the same for its 12TB models. Rated 4.3/5 stars so far and other capacity Easystore drives are some of the most well-reviewed options out there. More below.
Also on sale today at Best Buy, we’re seeing the WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches the best we’ve seen. For comparison, other 5TB drives sell for $110 or so at Amazon. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 130 customers.
Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing WD’s 8TB Desktop Hard Drive at $120 as well as its new My Passport 2TB Portable Drive at $55. And while you’re at it, but sure to swing by our recent review of the Synology DS620slim 6-bay NAS, which offers up to 24TB storage in a compact footprint.
WD 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive features:
Back up files and expand your computer’s storage with this 12TB Western Digital easystore desktop drive. The USB 3.0 technology quickly reads and writes data, and compatibility with USB 2.0 ports lets you connect to older devices. This Western Digital easystore desktop drive includes preloaded software, so you can easily schedule automatic backups on Windows PCs.
