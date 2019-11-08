Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 110V Universal Travel Charger $10 (66% off), more

BESTEK (99% positive all-time feedback from 70,500+) via Amazon offers its Pure Sine Wave Travel Power Converter for $9.87 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 35SGATEA at checkout. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is good for an over 66% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This travel charger ensures that your device will always be getting the correct voltage and converts up to 220V down to 110V, which is what most devices here in the US use. It features dual 2.4A USB ports alongside a single AC and includes two converters for different countries’ wall plugs. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

This charger is built to fit almost flush with your dash, letting you reach other ports, the radio dial, or that all-important coffee. Hit the road with twin USB-A charging ports equipped with Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology. Charge your phone and a passenger’s at full-speed—simultaneously. Ordinary car chargers experience reductions in charging speed during periods of extended use. PowerDrive 2 Alloy eliminates this slowdown with interior gold-plated circuitry, specially designed to prevent overheating. Built with a sleek and shiny aluminum alloy exterior that’s completely scratch-resistant.

