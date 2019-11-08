Lifestylebyfocus (99.4% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Breville Barista Espresso Machine (BES870XL) for $399.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $700 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $600, Amazon is currently offering it for $595 with today’s deal being the best we can find. This is $44+ under the previous deal price, and about $20 under the Amazon all-time low. Unless you already have an extremely high-end machine, this regularly $700+ espresso maker will almost certainly be an upgrade over your existing solution. Features include a built-in bean grinder, 15-bar Italian pump and a 25-shot capacity with a hot-water outlet and steam wand for “versatile beverage preparation.” Advanced temperature management, cup warming tray, auto shut-off and more highlight the Barista. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Now, clearly today’s featured deal is only for those looking to take their coffee game quite seriously. But at up to $300 off, it might be worth a closer look for anyone on the fence too. However, you can get in the inherently pricey espresso machine category for less. This Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker goes for $220 less and carries solid ratings from thousands. It certainly doesn’t include all the bells and whistles, like a built-in bean grinder, but it will bring some espresso to your setup.

And be sure to go check out our video review for the Breville Barista Pro right here.

If you haven’t made a trip over to our Home Goods Guide today, now’s the time. You’ll find a host of pre-Black Friday offers and deals on blenders, indoor gardens, cookers and much more right here. Everything you need to know about the onslaught of upcoming Thanksgiving sales can be found in our Black Friday 2019 hub as well.

Breville Barista Espresso Machine:

The machine comes with 4 baskets, for both single and double shots, pressurized and non-pressurized. Breville did not miss a detail, and included an ergonomic storage container for the filters and other accessories behind the drip tray. The drip tray features a metal tray, as well as a slot for grounds collection and water collection and includes an pop-up ’empty me’ that sticks up when the tray is full so you don’t have an overflowing mess.

