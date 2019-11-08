Contigo’s glass/steel bottles are starting from $10 today (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the 20-ounce Contigo Glass Water Bottle with Quick-Twist Lid for $12.49 in Licorice Black and Blue Corn. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These bottles are also matched at Best Buy for today only. Regularly closer to $23 or so, today’s deal are among the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Only once, during a very limited one-day sale, have we seen them go for less at Amazon. Featuring a quick-twist, leak-proof lid with a button lock to avoid accidental spills, this is a 100% BPA-free glass beverage bottle. It also includes a removable silicone sleeve for “ergonomic grip and convenient cleaning options.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more deals on Contigo bottles.

Amazon is also matching Best Buy on the Contigo AUTOSEAL Transit Stainless Steel Travel Mug at $12.49 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, it has dropped down to $20 over the last month or so, and is now at one of the better prices we have tracked on the popular travel mug. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers.

As we mentioned above, Best Buy is running a notable Contigo sale for today only featuring the deals above and then some. You’ll find additional colorways and models on sale right here starting from $9.99. Everything ships free in orders over $35 from Best Buy, but many of these deals are also available with free shipping on the Best Buy eBay store as well.

Contigo Glass Water Bottle with Quick-Twist Lid:

Elegantly designed quick-twist lid opens high-flow spout for easy hydrating on the go

Lid is leak-proof when closed and features a button lock to prevent accidental opening

100% BPA-free glass body is hand-wash only

