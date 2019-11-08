Go mechanical and enjoy RGB with Das Keyboard’s X50Q at $99 (Save 50%), more

Das Keyboard via Amazon is offering its X50Q Soft Tactile RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $99 shipped. Matched at Das Keyboard. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is the lowest price we have tracked. This keyboard features built-in media controls, a volume nob, and RGB lighting. Its mechanical switches are able to withstand 100 million keystrokes and several pre-built applets allow for quick launching of Twitch, Trello, Gmail, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

Update @ 4:20pm: Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2+. This keyboard is compatible with all major operating systems and is paired with a bundled USB receiver. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’d rather trade RGB and mechanical keys for a solar keyboard that’s got Bluetooth, have a look at Macally’s $80 offering. Once charged, this keyboard “lasts up to 150 hours in total darkness.” Key caps are tailored for macOS, making it a great option for Mac mini, iMac, and more.

That’s not all, yesterday we spotted several Logitech peripherals on sale. Two mice and a multi-device keyboard made the list, so be sure to give it a look. Prices start at only $16.

Das Keyboard X50Q features:

Ultimate smart RGB Keyboard for professionals who like to game: no interruptions, fully programmable

named best crossover (work/ play) keyboard by Mashable

Q software: send notifications to your keyboard and manage RGB lighting

pre-built Q applets: everything from Twitch, game deals, Asana, Trello, CPU, RAM, Gmail, etc.

Advanced mechanical switches 100 million keystrokes: Gamma Zulu Soft Tactile switches

dedicated media controls: Q button and volume knob

customizable anodized aluminum top panel

