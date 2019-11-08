Go mechanical and enjoy RGB with Das Keyboard’s X50Q at $99 (Save 50%), more

- Nov. 8th 2019 2:34 pm ET

$99
0

Das Keyboard via Amazon is offering its X50Q Soft Tactile RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $99 shipped. Matched at Das Keyboard. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is the lowest price we have tracked. This keyboard features built-in media controls, a volume nob, and RGB lighting. Its mechanical switches are able to withstand 100 million keystrokes and several pre-built applets allow for quick launching of Twitch, Trello, Gmail, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

Update @ 4:20pm: Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2+. This keyboard is compatible with all major operating systems and is paired with a bundled USB receiver. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’d rather trade RGB and mechanical keys for a solar keyboard that’s got Bluetooth, have a look at Macally’s $80 offering. Once charged, this keyboard “lasts up to 150 hours in total darkness.” Key caps are tailored for macOS, making it a great option for Mac mini, iMac, and more.

That’s not all, yesterday we spotted several Logitech peripherals on sale. Two mice and a multi-device keyboard made the list, so be sure to give it a look. Prices start at only $16.

Das Keyboard X50Q features:

  • Ultimate smart RGB Keyboard for professionals who like to game: no interruptions, fully programmable
  • named best crossover (work/ play) keyboard by Mashable
  • Q software: send notifications to your keyboard and manage RGB lighting
  • pre-built Q applets: everything from Twitch, game deals, Asana, Trello, CPU, RAM, Gmail, etc.
  • Advanced mechanical switches 100 million keystrokes: Gamma Zulu Soft Tactile switches
  • dedicated media controls: Q button and volume knob
  • customizable anodized aluminum top panel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$99

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Das keyboard

About the Author