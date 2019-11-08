Express takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Long Weekend Sale

Express is having a Long Weekend sale that’s offering 40 to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Update your fall wardrobe with jeans, sweaters, outerwear, dresses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Slim Dark Wash Stretch Jeans are a stylish option for this season. They’re currently on sale for $59 and originally were priced at $98. These jeans feature a dark wash that’s flattering and a straight hem that can easily be rolled. This style is also infused with spandex for added mobility and comfort. However, if you’re not a fan of the slim look, the Classic Boot Cut Dark Wash Jeans would be a nice alternative. Plus, they’re marked down to $59, as well and originally were priced at $98. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Express

