Express takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Long Weekend Sale

Express is having a Long Weekend sale that’s offering 40 to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Update your fall wardrobe with jeans, sweaters, outerwear, dresses, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Slim Dark Wash Stretch Jeans are a stylish option for this season. They’re currently on sale for $59 and originally were priced at $98. These jeans feature a dark wash that’s flattering and a straight hem that can easily be rolled. This style is also infused with spandex for added mobility and comfort. However, if you’re not a fan of the slim look, the Classic Boot Cut Dark Wash Jeans would be a nice alternative. Plus, they’re marked down to $59, as well and originally were priced at $98. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Snap Mock Neck Cotton Pullover $48 (Orig. $80)
- Slim Dark Wash Stretch Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- Thermal Wicking Henley $27 (Orig. $45)
- Classic Boot Cut Dark Wash Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- Slim Buffalo Plaid Flannel Shirt $36 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Waisted Dark Wash Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- Red Plaid Sash Tie Utility Shirt Dress $42 (Orig. $70)
- Smocked Waist Tiered Dress $53 (Orig. $88)
- Mid Rise Black Ripped Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- High Waisted Camo Slimming Leggings $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!