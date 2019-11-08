Score Funko POP! figurines from your favorite movies, starting at $5 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Funko POP! figures. Deals start at $5 with free shipping available for all. While there are plenty of notable deals to choose from, our top pick certainly has to be Woody from Toy Story at $6.14 You’d typically pay closer to $10 on this figurine that’s also at a new Amazon all-time low. Coming in a just under four-inches tall, this Funko recreates Woody with precision, bringing the iconic Toy Story character to life. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more Funko POP! deals.

Other top picks include:

Make sure you dive into Amazon’s Gold Box for even more toy deals today starting at $4. You’ll find markdowns on NERF blasters, Hasbro games, and VTech toys, all at new historically low prices.

