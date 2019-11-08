Stay toasty with these heating pad deals at Amazon from $24.50 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off heating pads and more. One standout is the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XXL Ultra-Wide Heating Pad for $31.49 shipped. Regularly $45, today’s deal is $1 below the previous deal price, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This heating pad measures out at 20 x 24-inches and is made of a machine-washable microplush material. It has 6 heat settings including both dry and moist heat therapy options as well as a controller and a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

However, the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad at $24.49 is also in today’s Gold Box sale. Regularly $35, this one is also at a new Amazon low and the best we can find. Measuring 12 x 24-inches, this one doesn’t provide you with as much real estate but is otherwise mostly the same as today’s lead deal. Although its ratings are even better at 4+ stars from over 9,600.

You can browse through the rest of today’s heating pad sale right here for lumbar options, foot warmers and much more to keep you toasty this winter.

Pure Enrichment XXL Ultra-Wide Heating Pad:

EXTRA-WIDE 20 X 24 HEATING PAD: Provides maximum coverage for the lower back, shoulders, legs and other large muscle groups

SUPER SOFT MICROPLUSH FOR MAXIMUM COMFORT: Gentle, machine-washable microplush feels soft and comforting on bare skin

HEATS IN SECONDS: Warms quickly to provide fast pain relief for tired, sore, or aching muscles

USE MOIST OR DRY: Moist heat therapy option provides deeper penetration for more effective muscle relief

