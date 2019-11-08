Save $20 on Kangaroo’s Five-Piece Home Security System, now down to $80

HeyKangaroo via Amazon is currently offering its Five-Piece Home Security System for $79.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time and having just been released in August, this is also the first time it’s been on sale. Centered around the company’s new Siren and Keypad module, this kit also includes two entry sensors which can detect when a door or window opens, as well as monitor for motion. This system can be disarmed with a four-digit pin, or by using either of the included tags. I’ve been using this system for a month or so now and have found the overall experience to be pretty solid and recommendable so far. Over 435 customers have left a 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for some additional coverage, a great way to spend a portion of the savings from today’s deal is by grabbing a Kangaroo Motion Sensor. This will let you expand the system’s coverage into another room or area of your home.

For more smart home security deals, right now we’re seeing an all-time low on Samsung’s SmartThings Monitoring Kit at $80 (60% off, as well as Anker’s eufyCam E camera system at $130.

Kangaroo Five-Piece Home Security System features:

Arm and Disarm your Kangaroo system using the free Kangaroo Security app! We’ll send instant notifications to your phone whenever one of your sensors is triggered. Your system is fully customizable — feel free to add or remove pieces as you see fit to build what works for you! This kit includes a 3-month FREE trial of Kangaroo Complete, our paid plan, which includes features like optional 24/7 professional monitoring and Alexa integration, but you can also self-monitor on Kangaroo Basic for free after your trial ends!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!