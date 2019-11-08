Magazine subs from $3/yr.: Road & Track, Wired, Men’s Health, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with loads of the most popular titles starting from around $5 per year or less. Titles include everything from Wired and Bon Appetit to Men’s Health and more. However, we are also tracking some particularly notable deals outside of the weekend sale you’ll want know about too. Head below for all the details.

Just about all of the usual titles are down at $5 per year right now. This is matching the usual exclusive prices and the best we can find on almost every title (more on that below). Wired, for example, is down at $4.95 per year. Regularly as much as $25, it is also down at $5 on Amazon right now with auto renewals. Unlike DiscountMags, Amazon will automatically renew the subscription on you at full price for the following year, so be sure to manually cancel it before hand.

However, we are also tracking a very notable price on Road & Track right now at 4-years for $12 shipped. Simply head over to this landing page, choose for the 4-year option and apple code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. This is a significantly better deal than the 1-year option in the weekend sale if you don’t mind committing to a 4-year subscription. The same applies for GQ magazine right now. In fact, we still have it at one of the best prices ever ($3 per year) using our special promo code above.

Books more your thing? Here’s our November Reading List for ideas on the best new titles to cozy up with this fall. Or just head over to our most recent Comixology roundup for deep price drops on comics, graphic novels and more from $1.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

