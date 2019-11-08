Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack is back! Save extra 25% off Cole Haan, ALDO, more

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Event offer an extra 25% off top brands including Cole Haan, The North Face, ALDO, adidas, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For men, the ALDO Weang Leather Loafers will be sure to elevate any look this fall. They’re versatile to pair with jeans, khakis or slacks alike too. I also love that this style has a gold detailing that adds a luxurious touch. Originally, these shoes were priced at $110, however during the sale you can find them for just $49. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

