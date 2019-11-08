Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack is back! Save extra 25% off Cole Haan, ALDO, more

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Event offer an extra 25% off top brands including Cole Haan, The North Face, ALDO, adidas, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For men, the ALDO Weang Leather Loafers will be sure to elevate any look this fall. They’re versatile to pair with jeans, khakis or slacks alike too. I also love that this style has a gold detailing that adds a luxurious touch. Originally, these shoes were priced at $110, however during the sale you can find them for just $49. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Robert Wayne Oklahoma Chelsea Boots $30 (Orig. $90)
- Public Opinion Flannel Shirt $17 (Orig. $30)
- English Laundry Tommy Leather Boots $52 (Orig. $195)
- ALDO Weang Leather Loafer $49 (Orig. $110)
- Travis Matthew Gamma Pullover $65 (Orig. $135)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sam Edelman Mariella Bootie $49 (Orig. $170)
- 7 For All Mankind Gwenevere Jeans $60 (Orig. $189)
- Same Edelman Leahla Slouchy $64 (Orig. $225)
- The North Face Front Zip Vest $51 (Orig. $149)
- Zella High Waist Leggings $14 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!