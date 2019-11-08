PUMA offers an extra 30% off sale items with deals from just $5, this weekend only

PUMA offers an extra 30% off sale items with code SINGLES19 at checkout. Boost your workouts with supportive shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Carson 2 Knit Training Shoes are currently marked down to $28 and originally were priced at $60. These shoes are available in several color options and are made of lightweight material for added comfort. It also has a unique outsole that has grooves to promote traction throughout your run. This style would also look great with the 6-Pack of No-Show Crew Socks that are on sale for just $10 and originally were priced at $20. Find the rest of our top picks from PUMA below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

