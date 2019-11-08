Enjoy Black Friday pricing early on TCL Roku UHDTVs on sale from $170

Target is currently offering the TCL 65-inch Roku 4K HDR UHDTV (65S425) for $399.99 shipped. REDCard members can also save an additional 5%. Normally selling for $500, today’s offer is $50 under the current sale price at Best Buy, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $27, and is the best price to date. This is the excepted Black Friday price, as well. With a 4K HDR-enabled 65-inch panel, this UHDTV deserves a spot at the center of your family room. Plus with recently-added Apple TV support, this model’s built-in Roku capabilities will make it easy to enjoy The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and more. Find three HDMI ports as well as Ethernet, USB, and optical inputs. Over 360 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Target, you can score the 40-inch version of TCL’s Roku 4K HDR UHDTV (40S325) for $169.99 shipped. The same REDCard discount applies here, as well. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate at Best Buy and Walmart, is $5 under the Amazon low, and the best we’ve seen. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 455 customers.

The home theater discounts don’t just end there, as we’re also seeing some other early Black Friday TV deals starting at $250, as well as Samsung’s HK Soundbar at a new low of $278 (Reg. $498), more from $148.

TCL 65-inch Roku 4K HDR UHDTV features:

You would want to spend more time at home with friends and family when you have the 65″ 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV – Black (65S425) from TCL. The TCL Roku TV gives access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, cable box and even your gaming console with a simple interface. The state-of-the-art remote control and dual-band wireless gives easy access to your favorite stuff in HD on a screen size that’s king size.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!