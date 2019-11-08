Affordably capture 360º video with Xiaomi’s 3.5K Camera: $145 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Xiaomi Mijia Mi 3.5K 360º Camera for $144.78 shipped. That’s around $55 off the typical rate and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This compact 360º camera utilizes Sony sensors to capture 3.5K video. At such an affordable price, this Xiaomi offering is a great way to get started with spherical video without needing to spend closer to $400. When dialing back resolution to 2304 x 1152, users will be able to capture smooth 60fps footage. A built-in 1600mAh battery yields up to 75 minutes of capture time. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Make room for video with SanDisk’s 128GB Extreme microSD at $20. Unlike most microSD cards, this option exceeds 100MB/s performance to ensure it’s 4K-ready. Users can achieve 160MB/s read speeds thanks to its impressive class 30 rating.

Since we’re on the topic of 360º cameras, have a look at the new QooCam. This pocketable device captures spherical video at up to a mind-blowing 8K resolution. We just covered its release today, so be sure to give it a read.

Xiaomi Mijia Mi 3.5K 360º Camera features:

360° field of view for an unlimited experience, 3.5K recording for the video adventurers out there, dual 1/2.3″ Sony Image sensors supports up to 3456×1728/30fps or 2304×1152/60fps

6-Axis electronic image stabilization keeps recordings crisp and clear. Use it when skydiving, playing sports, or other high-speed activities

Built-in 1600mAh lion battery, supports up to 75 minute recording.

