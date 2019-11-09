Amazon’s Gold Boxes are filled with preschool goodies from just $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of discounts on Hasbro preschool toys, PJ Masks playsets, dolls, and more. Our top pick would be the Playskool Mr. Potato Head Tater Tub Set at $9.99 Prime shipped. This is a drop from its $15 regular rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2019. Offering up the classic Mr. Potato Head style, this set is perfect for young ones who are learning to build. The great part about this set is that there’s a nice storage tub to keep everything neat and tidy when playtime ends. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for even more great deals.
Nomad Base Station
Other toys on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box:
- Hasbro preschool toys from $7
- PJ Masks playsets from $11
- Hairdoorables, Baby Shark, Cry Babies, more from $5
- Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box: $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Seasonal children’s books from $4.50
Don’t forget that Osmo Learning Kits are also on sale to help your kids learn at 30% off, which marks them down to $70 shipped.
Playskool Mr. Potato Head Tater Tub Set features:
- Kids will love playing with the variety of different parts and pieces included in this Playskool Mr. Potato Head Tater Tub Set
- Bring on the laughs as kids put pieces in the Mr. Potato Head body
- The Mr. Potato Head parts come in a convenient plastic tub
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!