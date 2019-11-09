Save a whopping $90 off Ring’s 5-pc. Home Security Kit: $109 (New low)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring 5-piece Home Security Kit for $108.99 shipped when coupon code GG21A has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Buyers will score a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. Once installed, this bundle will deliver smartphone alerts when an armed door or window had been opened, motion has been detected, and much more. Having recently set up security at my new home, I love the peace of mind it has given me. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Pair your purchase with Ring’s $35 Panic Button to further boost home security. Once set up, holding the button for three seconds will set off the Ring Alarm siren and even notify emergency services (if you’re subscribed to Ring Protect Plus).

ICYMI, Amazon is currently offering a substantial savings on Echo Show 5 and Ring Doorbell bundles. Several Ring models are included in the sale, even Peephole Cam, which is the company’s latest release.

Ring Home Security Kit features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app

