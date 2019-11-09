Today only, save $360 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro (Open box, Reg. $779)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB Wi-Fi and Cellular in “new, open box” condition for $429.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Considering Best Buy still sells this model for $780, and Apple’s refurbished store has it for $579, this is among the best pricing that we’ve seen historically. Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro is still a very capable machine, sporting Apple Pencil capabilities, a ProMotion 120Hz display, and more. Plus, thanks to support for Apple’s Smart Keyboard, you’ll never have to worry about charging or laggy Bluetooth. Woot provides a 90-day warranty with your purchase.

Nomad Base Station

For an easy charging experience, be sure to check out the Logitech Base Charging Stand. I had one when I used to have my 9.7-inch iPad Pro (which has the same Smart Connector), and I absolutely loved it.

Also, don’t forget that Apple’s latest iPad Pros are up to $249 off at Amazon and other retailers. This is a great way to beat the Black Friday rush and cash in on savings without having to fight huge crowds.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP Camera

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!