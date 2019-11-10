Slash up to 40% off marble sets, puzzles, and more from $8 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is slashing up to 40% off a selection of Ravensburger favorites puzzles, toys, and more from $8. Score free shipping as a Prime member or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the discounts, one of the more notable offerings is on the Gravitrax Marble Run Starter Set at $41.97. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer saves you $18, marks the second-best we’ve seen all-time, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Whether you’re looking to bring home a piece of the MarbleLympics action or inspire your little one with this STEM-oriented playtime, this kit is a great buy. It includes 122 interlocking pieces that allow you to “design and build your own race tracks and experiment with gravity, magnetism, and kinetics.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for plenty of additional discounts.

Other notable deals today:

Amazon is also offering plenty of others deals today for those looking to check off some boxes on their holiday shopping list. Marvel fans can save up to 30% on Avengers toys, coding kits, and much more from $4. There’s also a variety of Crayola art sets on sale from $6.

Gravitrax Marble Run Starter Set features:

With the gravitrax interactive track system and marble run, you can design and build your own race tracks and experiment with gravity, magnetism, and kinetics to propel your ball to the finish. With a variety of tiles, levels, tracks and features, you can control the speed of each ball. The open-ended building concept offers endless possibilities to design a different track every time you play.

