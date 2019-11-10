Watch live TV on your iPhone with HDHomeRun’s tuner at $100 (33% off), more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner for $99.99 shipped. Usually selling for $150, like you’ll find at Newegg and B&H, that’s good for a 33% discount and matches the lowest price we’ve tracked to date. Armed with four HDTV tuners, Connect Quatro allows you to watch or record up to four streams of content at a time. HDHomeRun brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and so much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 290 customers. More below.

A great way to amplify your cord-cutting setup is by pairing the HDHomeRun tuner with an OTA antenna. Luckily, today at Amazon you’ll find the Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna for $12.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $18, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Mohu’s Leaf Metro can pull in content from up to 25 miles away, bolstering your cord-cutting setup with HD news, sports, and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner features:

Distribute HDTV entertainment throughout your home with this SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT QUATRO TV tuner. It connects to your home internet and lets up to four devices enjoy different over-the-air TV shows at once, providing cost savings over cable subscriptions. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT QUATRO TV tuner works with the HDHomeRun DVR for recording live programs.

