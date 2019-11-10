Grow your Philips Hue setup with a dimmable white LED bulb for $10 (30% off)

Today only, Best Buy offers the Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb for $9.99 shipped. Normally selling for $14, today’s offer matches the third-best price we’ve seen this year and comes within $0.50 of our previous mention. Entering as the most affordable light bulb in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this A19 bulb is still dimmable and works with HomeKit, Alexa, and more. The main trade-off here is that you can’t change the lighting’s color or temperature, though for $10 apiece, this is a great way to grow your smart home. Even if you already have some color lights throughout your home, grabbing one of these Hue bulbs is ideal for placing in hallways, in porch lights, and more. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those looking to take advantage of the LED light bulb design without any smartphone control can grab a four-pack of these Great Eagle 9W LED Bulbs for $9. This is a great alternative to the featured deal, especially for enjoying the energy efficiency perks.

Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb features:

Provide smart illumination for your space with this Philips Hue white light bulb. The equivalent to a 60W standard bulb, this advanced bulb can be used as a regular LED light or to enhance your enjoyment with the Philips Hue app. This Philips Hue white light bulb is compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

