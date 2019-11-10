Save on Segway electric scooters and more at Woot today from $300

Today only, Woot offers the Segway miniPro Personal Transporter in certified refurbished condition for $299.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. It originally sold for $550 but currently is listed around $390 at retailers like Amazon. This is a match of our previous mention. The Segway miniPro is made from “durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy”, so you know it’s ready for adventures. It can hit a max speed of 10mph with a 12.5-mile range. Perfect for cruising around the neighborhood or a quick run to the coffee shop. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals on Segway’s ES1 scooter.

Woot also has the Segway ES1 in certified refurbished condition for $299.99. As a comparison, it’s going for $400 or more at new condition via various retailers. This is $50 less than our previous mention. Segway’s ES1 is a great electric scooter option for cruising around town. You’ll get a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon reviewers.

Segway miniPro features:

Durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy frame

For your safety, the miniPRO will limit the max speed to 4.3 mph (7 km/h) until you complete the New Rider Tutorial

10 mph top speed and 12.5 mile range. The battery should never be removed from the unit and should never be stored or exposed to temperatures below 15°F or above 120°F

220 lbs payload, light-weight appropriate age 16+

