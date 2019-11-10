Save on Segway electric scooters and more at Woot today from $300

Today only, Woot offers the Segway miniPro Personal Transporter in certified refurbished condition for $299.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. It originally sold for $550 but currently is listed around $390 at retailers like Amazon. This is a match of our previous mention. The Segway miniPro is made from “durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy”, so you know it’s ready for adventures. It can hit a max speed of 10mph with a 12.5-mile range. Perfect for cruising around the neighborhood or a quick run to the coffee shop. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals on Segway’s ES1 scooter.
Woot also has the Segway ES1 in certified refurbished condition for $299.99. As a comparison, it’s going for $400 or more at new condition via various retailers. This is $50 less than our previous mention. Segway’s ES1 is a great electric scooter option for cruising around town. You’ll get a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon reviewers.
Segway miniPro features:
- Durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy frame
- For your safety, the miniPRO will limit the max speed to 4.3 mph (7 km/h) until you complete the New Rider Tutorial
- 10 mph top speed and 12.5 mile range. The battery should never be removed from the unit and should never be stored or exposed to temperatures below 15°F or above 120°F
- 220 lbs payload, light-weight appropriate age 16+
