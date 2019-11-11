Amazon offers the popular Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $15 + Deluxe model for $20

Amazon is now offering the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $14.99 in all colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $17 and $20 or more, today’s offer is a rare opportunity to see all the color options down at one of the best prices we have tracked. Target has the black model down at $17 right now for comparison. With the ability to cook your breakfast in “minutes”, it can handle all of your hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, and scrambled egg needs. You can cook 6 hard/soft boiled eggs at once or flip over to the included 2-egg poaching tray. It ships with a measuring cup and a one year warranty. This Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating from over 13,000 customers. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the Deluxe model down at $19.99 Prime shipped in all colorways. This regularly $25 to $30 maker can cook up to 12 eggs at once and carries a nearly as impressive rating.

If the Dash makers seem like overkill for your egg cooking needs, consider this Coxeer Microwave Boiler at under $11.50 Prime shipped. Clearly it won’t makes as many eggs and you’ll need to employ your microwave, but you’ll get in for even less than today’s lead deal with an arguably even easier clean-up process.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker:

QUICK + EASY: Short on time? Simply choose your preferred eggs and set the timer. The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready. Its so simple, even your kids can use it. Power : 360 Watts.Material Plastic, Metal

VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules. Hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, individual omelets, and all within minutes of the push start button – it couldn’t be easier!

