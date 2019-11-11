Amazon takes 33% off Prime memberships for veterans, $79 today only

Today only, Amazon is currently offering veterans 33% off a year of Prime, which brings the price down to $79. That’s a $40 discount from the regular going rate. You’ll need to be a verified U.S. veteran, Active Duty, Reserve, or National Guard member to take advantage of this offer. Simply fill out the verification form on this landing page to start the process. Be sure to cancel after a year or it will renew at the regular price. Full terms and conditions can be found below. With Black Friday just around the corner, this is a great time to pick up a year of Prime and score even better prices alongside quick shipping at Amazon. Full terms and conditions can be found below and on Amazon’s official promotion page.

Leverage your savings from today and pick up another Amazon service at a discount. You can score six months of Kindle Unlimited for $30 currently. That’s a 50% discount from the regular going rate. Learn more in our coverage earlier today.

Full terms and conditions:

This promotion is available Nov 6–11

If eligible, you can sign up for Prime at $79/year (normally $119/year) for the first year

You can attempt verification a maximum of three times

Prime Student and discounted Prime members are not eligible for this promotion

Amazon and Partner Rewards points can’t be applied towards this promotion

If you signed-up for your Prime membership directly through us, you may cancel your Prime membership any time by visiting Your Account and adjusting your membership settings. If you cancel within 3 business days of signing up for or converting from a free trial to a paid membership, we will refund your full membership fee; provided that we may charge you (or withhold from your refund) the value of Prime benefits used by you and your account during this 3-business day period. If you cancel at any other time, we will refund your full membership fee only if you and your account did not make any eligible purchases or take advantage of Prime benefits since your latest Prime membership charge. If you signed up for your Prime membership through a third party, you may need to contact the third party to cancel your membership or receive any refund under its applicable policies. Prime memberships redeemed through a Prime gift code or promotional code are not refundable.

