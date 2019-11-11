Today we have two big holidays that fall on the same date, Singles Day and Veterans Day. However, it’s a wonderful thing for our shopping carts because there are some great deals that you can take advantage of. Whether you’re looking for activewear, casual or formal attire, there is a sale for you. Head below to find our top picks from the notable Singles Day and Veterans Day fashion sales and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all of the discounts.
A sale that can not be missed is the Nike Singles Event that’s offering an extra 20% off popular styles. You can find great deals on trendy joggers, running shoes, and accessories. For men, the Zoom Fly 3 Premium Shoes are a standout and they’re currently marked down to $128. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $160.
Another sale that offers steep discounts is Nordstrom Rack during its Clear the Rack Event. Save an extra 25% off clearance with top brands including Cole Haan, adidas, ALDO, and more. One of our top picks from this event it the women’s Good American Black Distressed Denim. They’re currently marked down to $75 and originally were priced at $169.
Activewear |
- Nike Singles Sale offers an extra 20% off popular styles: Dri-FIT, Flyknit, more
- PUMA offers an extra 30% off sale items with deals from just $5, this weekend only
- Under Armour gets you running with extra 25% off outlet orders of $75
- Eddie Bauer’s Veterans Day Sale takes 50% off your purchase and deals from $18
- Joe’s New Balance Singles Day offers 1,111 styles up to 70% off, today only
- Dick’s Sporting Goods offers $20 off orders $100: Nike, adidas, more
- Merrell offers an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRASALE20 at checkout
- Reebok Friends & Family Sale takes extra 50% off clearance from just $8
Casual and Formalwear |
- Levi’s Holiday Kickoff Event takes 30% off sitewide: Jeans, outerwear, more
- Men’s Wearhouse Veteran’s Day Deals offers up to 50% off outerwear, jeans, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack is back! Save extra 25% off Cole Haan, ALDO, more
- Kate Spade cuts 30% off sitewide this weekend: Handbags, wallets, jewelry, more
- Express takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Long Weekend Sale
- Nordstrom Fall Sale offers up to 40% off Cole Haan, Nike, more + free shipping
- Today only, Sperry takes an extra 30% off sale styles with deals from $25
- Timbuk2 backpacks, luggage, and more up to 35% off in today’s Amazon Gold Box
