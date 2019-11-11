Braun and Gillette shavers, accessories, more on sale at Amazon from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Braun, Gillette, and Venus products from $7 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Braun Series 3 Rechargeable Electric Shaver for $34.94. As a comparison, it originally sold for closer to $100 but usually trends around $60. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers a 3-in-1 design, which can shave, trim, and edge. Ships with five comb attachments ranging from one to seven millimeters, ensuring that you get that perfect shave every time. It’s also safe to use in the shower with water, foam, or gel. Rated 4/5 stars. You can shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for more top picks.

Another standout offer is the Braun 7-in-1 Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper bundle at $29.94. It typically sells for around $40. Today’s deal is another new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include 13 length settings, four combs, and a variety of attachments for just the right finish. Also ships with a Gillette razor blade for easy detail work. This bundle is a great stocking stuffer idea at a solid price. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s Gold Box for additional deals on Braun trimmers, shavers, and more.

Braun Series 3 Rechargeable Electric Shaver features:

3-in-1 tool to shave, trim and edge

Clean shave: 3-pressure sensitive shaving elements for efficiency and skin comfort**Versus Braun Series 3. Tested on 3 day beard.

Even trim: 5 combs 1-7mm for a masculine 3-day beard look. Running/Charging time : Full charge in 1 hour for 45 min. of shaving time. 5-min Quick charge is enough for one shave

Precise edge: Exchangeable trimmer head for accurate shaping

Wet&Dry shaver for use with water, foam or gel. MicroComb technology

