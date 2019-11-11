CRKT’s HVAS Folding Knife at one of its best prices yet, now $40 (Reg. $65+)

Amazon is offering the CRKT HVAS Folding Pocket Knife for $40.17 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up at $65 for most of this year on Amazon, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have tracked and the best we can find. It goes for $90 direct and is also about $4 below the previous deal price. Ideal for outdoor adventurers, your next hunting trip and much more, this is a nearly 8-inch folding knife with a 3.33-inch blade. Along with the glass reinforced nylon handle, it features Field strip tech that allows it to be taken apart and cleaned without the need of additional tools. Lifetime warranty included. Columbia River Knife & Tool is a well-trusted brand in the space with nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers leaving a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Update 11/11 @ 4:07 PM: Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Pocket Knife and Multi-Tool for $21.26 Prime shipped. Normally around $30, this is within pennies of its all-time low and is the best available. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

You’ll certainly be a paying a premium for the brand name on the option above, not mention the Field strip tech, but there are some great options out there for much less. In fact, we happen to have a number of notable options on sale from Kershaw and others right now that should do it. Kershaw’s Shuffle II Pocket Knife/Multi-Tool is also still down at $15 Prime shipped. We also have even more options right here starting from $25.

Still not working for you? The Kershaw PT-1 Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool at $6 Prime shipped might be worth a look as well if you don’t need the knife. But in that case, you might as well check out our multi-tool roundup for some great options starting from $5 Prime shipped.

CRKT HVAS Folding Pocket Knife:

Jesper Voxnaes’ Scandinavian backyard is filled with fjords, punctuated by mountains, and sliced by surging rivers. So when he sets out to design an outdoor knife, it’s crafted to perform. Everywhere. And with Field Strip technology, the HVAS is taking preparedness to the next level. Your move, Mother Nature.

