Score the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum and Echo Dot for $218 ($305 value)

Amazon currently offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner bundled with a third generation Echo Dot for $217.94 shipped. Normally purchasing the robotic vacuum and Alexa speaker would run you $306 or so at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you nearly 30% and beating the all-time low by $22. Sporting a 120-minute runtime, the DEEBOT 601 is more than capable of taking on both carpeted and hardwood floors, sucking up pet hair, and more. Plus with the included Echo Dot, you’ll be able to control the robotic vacuum with your voice right out of the box. The holidays can be hectic enough as is, so taking advantage of today’s deal will mean that sweeping the floors is one less thing you’ll need to worry about while prepping for the big Thanksgiving Day feast. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of customers.

Save some extra cash by taking the route of ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $140 when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’ll lose out on the enhanced suction system, boundary strip capabilities, and more, the main trade-off here is the more simplistic design. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, it’ll do the trick.

Looking to just grab an extra Echo Dot? Right now we’re seeing one on sale for $15 if you’re a Prime member, plus more from $5. Or if Assistant is more your speed, score a Google Home Mini + Chromecast for $45 (Reg. $70).

ECOVACS DEEBOT 601 features:

Schedule cleanings from the ECOVACS Home app anytime, anywhere. Feel free to enjoy your daily activities, then return to a clean home. With the edge cleaning brushes and the V-shaped main brush, DEEBOT 3-Stage Cleaning Process simultaneously sweeps, lifts and vacuums in a single pass. With its 10cm height Low-Profile Design, DEEBOT 601 can easily clean dirt from under furniture and hard-to-reach places. You can start, stop, or charge your DEEBOT with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, the remote control, or your mobile device.

