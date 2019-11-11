This USB 3.0 hub requires no external power source at just $6 Prime shipped

HooToo-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $5.99 Prime shipped when the code VPQTIFWB is used at checkout. This is a 40% discount from its regular rate and is a match for our last mention. If your laptop has only one or two USB ports, this is a great way to expand it. There’s no external power adapter required here as it just uses your computer’s internal supply for its usage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With some of your savings, be sure to grab this 2-pack of USB 3.0 to USB-C adapters at $4.50 Prime shipped. This will allow you to plug your new USB hub into a Type-C device, further expanding your computer’s uses. Plus, since it’s a 2-pack, you’ll have one left over to use on another device.

Don’t forget that Singles Day is today, and we’ve got the best deals from Banggood and Alibaba right here for you to view.

HooToo USB Hub features:

Instant 4 ports expansion: compliment your MacBook, ALIENWARE, and Mac/PC laptop with paralleled style and performance

Thermal-conducting aluminum alloy body

Ready out-of-the-box

Sharp and sleek looking

Wide space USB hub 3.0: file transfer is up to 10x faster than USB 2.0 hubs, and extra spacing between USB ports allows wider peripherals and connectors

