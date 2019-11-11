HyperX’s Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse has a 16000 DPI sensor for $33

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse for $32.99 shipped. That’s down from its regular price of around $50 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Packing a 16000 DPI sensor, this mouse is perfect for Modern Warfare as it’ll give you very responsive movements. Plus, with its RGB styling, you can easily make it match the rest of your setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, there are ways to get a high-quality gaming mouse for less. The Redragon M601 Gaming Mouse is a great alternative at $13 Prime shipped. Packing a 3200 DPI sensor, you’ll also be able to change the weight of this mouse so it matches more of what you’re looking for.

Don’t forget about HyperX’s Cloud Pro Gaming Headset which is at an Amazon all-time low of $50 shipped right now. Modern Warfare requires you to listen to every step, so having a quality headset is a must.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse features:

Light Ring provides dynamic 360 degree RGB effects

Pixart 3389 sensor with native DPI up to 16, 000

Reliable Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks

Easy customization with HyperX Ingenuity software

Onboard memory to store customizations

