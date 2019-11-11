Up your iPhone videos game with JOBY’s Smartphone Stabilizer at $80 (Save 20%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JOBY Smartphone Three-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $79.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find directly from JOBY, today’s offer marks one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and is a new all-time low, as well. This stabilizer is a great way to take silky smooth videos from your iPhone or another smartphone thanks to its three-axis gimbal. It features four different recording modes, a seven-inch extendable telescopic handle, and the built-in rechargeable battery will keep you going for ten hours at a time. Ratings are thin here, but JOBY products are well-reviewed across the board.

Those looking for a more affordable way to improve their smartphone videography or photography will find the GorillaPod GripTight ONE Stand to be a notable alternative at $27. I picked one of these up to use with my iPhone 11 Pro, and have found it to be a great option so far. The compact size is easily one of its most recommendable features, but being able to secure my handset just about anywhere is hard to beat, as well.

JOBY Smartphone Stabilizer features:

Get shake-free videos with JOBY’s Smart Stabilizer. This is the ultimate three-axis smartphone gimbal for vloggers & content creators. With Smart Stabilizer you’ll get steady videos no matter what creative space you’re in. Don’t be limited by your gear! Give yourself the freedom to jump, run, spin, skip and move – Smart Stabilizer will keep your videos level and silky smooth.

