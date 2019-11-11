Joe’s New Balance Singles Day offers 1,111 styles up to 70% off, today only

Joe’s New Balance celebrates singles day with 1,111 styles at up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. All customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. For men, the Fresh Foam Zante Solas Running Shoes are on sale for $60, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes were designed for comfort and they have a flexible base for a natural stride. I also really like its sock-like fit that makes it seamless to take on and off. Best of all, this style is lightweight, which won’t weigh you down when running. You can also find these shoes in a similar women’s style for $66. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!