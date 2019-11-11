Score 6 months of Kindle Unlimited at 50% off + enjoy a nice book this winter

Amazon is offering 6-months of its Kindle Unlimited E-Reading service for $29.97. Normally $60, this is 50% off and one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in recent memory. For comparison, the last deal we tracked was 90-days for free. Kindle Unlimited offers millions of e-books included with your 6-month subscription. There’s no additional cost here, you just subscribe and read to your heart’s content. With this blast of arctic air sweeping across the US this week, there will be nothing like cozying up next to the fireplace with a good book. Learn more about Kindle Unlimited here.

While you can read Kindle e-books on just about any device through the app, there is nothing like the experience a Kindle brings. We went hands-on with Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite last year and found it to be a fantastic reading companion.

With Disney+ launching tomorrow, it’s time to stock up on comic books from beloved franchises. ComiXology is currently running a Disney sale that offers titles from $1. Plus, Audible’s Gold audiobook subscription is currently available for less than $7 a month (Reg. $15).

