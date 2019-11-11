Black Friday arrives early with 25% off LG’s 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV at $300

As today’s early Black Friday doorbuster, Best Buy is offering the LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV (UK6090PUA) for $299.99 shipped. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is $50 under the previous price cut, and is matching the best price we’ve seen all-time on this model. Sporting a 55-inch panel, this UDHTV also rocks 4K HDR support. It comes equipped with LG webOS for enjoying content from Netflix, Hulu, and more, as well as smart home control. For those who don’t want to spend extra on an accompanying soundbar, LG notes that this TV comes equipped with its Ultra Surround Sound which “delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels.” Find three HDMI ports, Ethernet, USB, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

Wall-mounting your TV is an excellent way to finish your home theater with a minimalistic design. If that’s the route you’re looking to take here, this highly-rated $35 wall mount has over 3,800 customers vouching for it at Amazon and makes a great use of your savings. Oh, and be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable while you’re at it.

If you’re looking for a bit of a helping hand when it comes to finding the perfect TV, be sure to check out our guide on what to look for when shopping for home theater gear. Our TV panel and resolution feature will help further explain the QLED technology in the featured deal, as well as how it compares to other standards on the market.

LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Stream your favorite shows and movies from Hulu and Netflix with this LG 4K HDR smart UHD TV. The television features a powerful quad-core processor to deliver lifelike 4K pictures, minimize video noise and improve image sharpness, and the webOS makes it easy to stream shows from Hulu and Netflix with just a simple click. This LG 4K smart UHD TV has the Ultra Surround system for quality audio all the time.

