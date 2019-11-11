Monopoly Sonic Edition hits Amazon low at under $16 + more from $3.50

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Gamer Sonic The Hedgehog Edition Board Game for $15.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $25, this is one of the first notable price drops we have tracked on the Sonic edition and a new Amazon all-time low. As you might have seen in our launch coverage, this is part of the Monopoly gamer edition collection that tweaks the classic formula with elements from various game franchises. This time around you’ll find Sonic tokens and boss battles against Dr. Eggman. This version also uses a speedy die design to represent Sonic’s break-neck speeds (only has numbers 2 through 7). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, the Sonic Monopoly is part of the Hasbro Gamer Edition collection which also features Mario and Mario Kart variants. So if Sonic isn’t your thing, check out the original Mario-themed gamer edition at $13 Prime shipped or some of the discounted options below.

Monopoly Gamer Sonic Edition Board Game:

Monopoly meets Sonic the Hedgehog: this Monopoly gamer board game features Sonic the Hedgehog series themes, art, and characters

Rack up points: in the Monopoly gamer: Sonic the Hedgehog edition board game players grab rings, buy property, and beat bosses to earn points to win

Chaos Emeralds: battle bosses for chaos Emeralds. Having more Emeralds means it’ll be easier to beat Dr. Egg Man

Speedy die and boost die: The numbered die only has numbers 2 through 7 for faster movement around the game board. Activate a boost ability — maybe even a Super boost — with the boost die

