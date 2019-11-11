Add smart RGB bulbs to your house for under $7 each at Amazon

DragonSmart (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Novostella Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Bulbs for $20.70 Prime shipped when the code H7EMX2EJ is used at checkout. This is down from its $46 going rate and makes them under $7 per bulb. If the high cost of Philips Hue scared you off of going with smart bulbs around your house, this is a great alternative. There’s a smartphone app for control, plus, these bulbs tie into Alexa and Assistant for simple voice commands. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

However, if spending nearly $21 is still out of your price range, there are some other alternatives. The Cree Smart Bulb is just $5.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and offers quite a few of the same perks. While you’re losing out on RGB coloring and Assistant control, it’s far less per bulb if you only need a white hue.

Don’t forget to take a look at Anker’s Singles Day sale. In it you’ll find a two-pack of eufy Dimmable Lumos Smart bulbs for around $22 Prime shipped plus many more great deals.

Novostella Smart Bulbs features:

Pure Warm White+Pure Cool White+RGB; 7watt 600 lumens, Energy efficient LED bulbs to replace your 60 watt bulbs. Smart bulb Creating your favorite light effects with 16 million colors and the brightness of every color is dimmable. You can choose your favorite color according to your mood and create a romantic atmosphere to every corner

