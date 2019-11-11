O’Keeffe’s highly rated body cream and lip balm from just $5 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select O’Keefe’s lip balm and body cream. A standout from this sale is the O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream 2-Pack for $7.80 Prime shipped. Regularly this hand cream is priced at $12.33 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. Fall and winter is a great time to stock up on nourshing products to keep you skin hydrated. This cream is said to promote hydration to dry cracked hands and prevent further moisture loss. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 9,000 reviews.

Another area that gets super dry during the cold weather months is your lips. You can score the 6-Pack O’Keefe’s Unscented Lip Repair Lip Balm for $18.18. Regularly this pack of lip balm is priced at $25.72. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Amazon customers.

O’Keefe’s Working Hands Cream features:

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream is a concentrated hand cream that heals, relieves and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands

Creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface that instantly boosts moisture levels and helps prevent further moisture loss

Makes a difference you will feel within days

For best results apply after hand washing, after bathing, and at bedtime, as these are the most effective times for moisturizing extremely dry skin

Safe for people with Diabetes

More notable deals from this event feature:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!