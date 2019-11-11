Nail that bokeh blur with Olympus’ Mirrorless Camera Kit: $290 (Reg. $400)

Adorama is offering the Olympus PEN E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera with 14-42mm Lens for $289.99 shipped. That’s $110 off what you’d spend at Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. This compact mirrorless camera has a 16-megapixel sensor that’s ready to deliver beautiful bokeh’d photos with no blurring fails. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to transfer photos wirelessly using a companion smartphone app. Ratings are still rolling in, but Olympus is reputable.

Since you’ll need somewhere to store all of those photos, consider grabbing PNY’s Elite 128GB SD Card for $20. This affordable SD card offers 95MB/s performance that’s capable of handling up to 4K video, leaving you with plenty of headroom for shooting photos.

Okay, it’s slightly different but Garmin’s Dash Cam Mini is a camera made with your car in mind. Unlike most of its competitors, this dash cam is smaller than a car key. Despite its teeny-tiny form-factor, this dash cam sports 1080p recording, a 140-degree angle lens, and microSD card slot. It’s currently 30% off, making now a great time to grab your own.

Olympus PEN E-PL8 Mirrorless Camera features:

Compact size with stylish, distinctive design

3-Axis in body image stabilization

High-Speed 8.5 frames per second sequential shooting

Supersonic Wave Filter sensor dust reduction system

Built in Wi-Fi for wireless uploading and sharing, also for remote shooting from a smart device

